New curbside valet service introduced at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO – A new 24-hour premium curbside valet service was introduced Friday by San Antonio Airport System.

Airport officials said Fly Away Valet held its grand opening celebration at its Terminal A curbside location.

With the new service, an online portal checks the customer's car in, in which the customer receives a welcome text message with instructions on how to request their vehicle and complete payment, airport officials said. The entire process is ticketless and takes a few minutes.

Airport officials said some of the perks or benefits of using the service include:

Easy access to the terminals.

Luggage assistance.

Complimentary bottled water.

A newspaper.

Window cleaning.

Interior vacuuming.

Cars parked in a covered area.

"We've been listening to our travelers, and this new amenity should definitely cater to those travelers looking for a faster parking option at the airport," said Karen D. Ellis, chief customer experience officer with San Antonio International Airport.

Airport officials said the fees will vary depending on the length of stay, with a maximum daily fee of $33.

Active Duty and Reserve military personnel receive a 10% discount from the regular rates, airport officials said.

Click here for more information and a limited special promotion, airport officials said, or call the Valet Booth at 210-622-7706.