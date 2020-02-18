DPS: Troopers found 7 guns on motorcyclist pulled over in Seguin road rage incident

SEGUIN, Texas – A motorcyclist pulled over Sunday after allegedly pointing his firearm at another driver was in possession of seven firearms, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The trooper pulled over 65-year-old Richard Wesley Kammerer on I-10 in Guadalupe County around 4:40 p.m. after receiving calls about the alleged incident.

The trooper disarmed Kammerer of his handgun, which was later determined to be stolen, according to a news release from the agency.

While searching his motorcycle, troopers found five additional handguns, a short-barrel rifle with no serial number, three suppressors and “armor-piercing ammunition,” according to the news release.

Kammerer was charged with deadly conduct, theft of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Kammerer was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail Sunday. He was released from jail Monday after posting his $14,000 bail, jail records show.