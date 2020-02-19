Man brandishes gun, fires shots at store during robbery attempt, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery of a food store on the South Side.

The robbery occurred Dec. 29, 2019 at Yam Dollar Plus Store in the 5200 block of South Flores Street.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) displayed a gun and instructed the store clerk to lock the entry door and give him money from the register.

Police said the store clerk attempted to open the cash register, but the man became irate because the clerk couldn’t get the register open.

The man then fired several shots at the front door as he exited, police said. He drove off in a gray, four-door Ford Taurus.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.