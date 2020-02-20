18-wheeler crash shuts down part of South Side highway overnight

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler crash forced the shutdown of a stretch of San Antonio highway early Thursday morning.

The accident occurred just before midnight Wednesday on Interstate 35 northbound between Somerset Road and Palo Alto Road on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the 18-wheeler was headed for the access road when it jackknifed, nearly hitting someone.

Police said a witness helped to pull the two occupants out of the vehicle. No one was hurt.

At this time, it is unclear as to why the accident occurred.

San Antonio police say the 18-wheeler has since been towed, but that the highway is still closed.

