Immerse yourself in local art by self-touring Decco District this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The Deco District has become a hot spot for many of the Alamo City’s artists.

More than 60 local artists are opening up their private homes, galleries and studios for the 13th Annual On and Off Fredericksburg Road Studio Tour this weekend.

“I think just this mixture of all these different cultures here really makes San Antonio a fabulous place for art,” Dale Jenssen, one of the tour’s founding and featured local artists, said.

Jenssen is a San Antonio artist that has been working with sheet metal for over 20 years. She lives and works in her studio in the heart of the Decco District that is known for it’s many artists.

Those artists are inviting the public to come see their private homes, studios and galleries.

“For them to see that this neighborhood is thriving and vibrant is really important,” Jenssen said.

The neighborhood art tour started 13 years ago by artists like Dale and is organized by the non-profit Bihl Haus Arts. Kellen McIntyre, executive director of the non-profit, said art tours like this are crucial for the district.

Art tour image 1 (KSAT)

“If your arts community is healthy, your community is healthy,” McIntyre said. “If your art community is sick, your community is sick.”

The self-guided tour will have 44 locations and over 60 featured artists that live and work in the Decco District, along with an additional 200 guest artists.

McIntyre said you can explore artists home or studios in several neighborhoods including Los Angeles Heights, Keystone and Jefferson.

“We wanted to highlight that resource in this area and help bring the Decco district some notarity and awareness,” McIntyre said.

She said every year you never know what you are going to find at these eclectic studios. She said it’s why she encourages the community to explore some of these hidden gems.

“Each studio they are magical places you don't know what is going to happen,” she said.

Tickets are not required for the tour that runs Friday through Sunday. McIntyre said to participate, you just need to purchase the yellow catalog for $10 per every two people at one of the locations or at the Bihl Haus.