WATCH: Funeral held for U.S. Army Sgt. Javier J. Gutierrez

SAN ANTONIO – A graveside service is being held Saturday morning at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, honoring the life of Sgt. 1st Class Javier J. Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio.

Gutierrez was killed Feb. 8 in the Nangarhar Province along with Sergeant First Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez when someone “in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun,” according to the Associated Press.

Sergeant from San Antonio killed in Afghanistan attack, per U.S. Army officials

Memorial services and a viewing were held Friday for Guiterrez at Community Bible Church.

Sgt. Gutierrez, who went by his middle name Jaguar, was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group out of Elgin Air Force Base in Florida.

During his time serving in the Army, officials say Gutierrez received several awards, which included the Army Commendation Medal (1OLC); Army Achievement Medal; Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Iraq Campaign Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Non-commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 2); Army Service Ribbon; Expert Infantry and Parachutist Badges; and the Special Forces Tab.