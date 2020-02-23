CWA reaches tentative agreement with AT&T Southwest Mobility

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) reached a tentative agreement with AT&T on a new four-year contract for Southwest Mobility workers, according to a release.

The CWA AT&T Southwest Mobility contract covers technicians, call center customer support workers, and representatives at AT&T’s retail stores in Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas.

The tentative agreement provides for pay raises, affordable healthcare, and a guarantee that a share of AT&T Mobility customer calls will continue to be handled by experienced, well-trained CWA customer service representatives located in the Southwest.

"I am proud of our CWA bargaining team for negotiating a strong contract that protects good, family-supporting jobs in the Southwest,” said CWA district 6 vice president Claude Cummings. “CWA members at AT&T Southwest Mobility proved that they were willing to fight for their jobs, affordable healthcare and better wages by overwhelmingly voting to strike if necessary. That, along with their months of workplace mobilization activities, pushed the company to reach this agreement in a timely fashion.”

Details of the proposed contract are being provided to local leadership, and a ratification vote will be held once the members have an opportunity to review the details of the agreement.