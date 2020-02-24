Man wielding handgun steals cash from South Side Circle K, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery of a local convenience store on the city’s South Side.

The robbery occurred Feb. 6 at a Circle K in the 2600 block of Nogalitos Street.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) walked into the store and entered the restroom. That’s when, police said, after the customers had cleared, he came out of the restroom and walked to the front counter.

Police said the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the cashier, demanding money.

Authorities said he then reached over the counter and took the cash from the register before fleeing the location.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.