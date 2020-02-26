BCSO: 1-year-old taken in carjacking found in stolen truck
Search underway for suspect near I-10, Foster Road
BEXAR COUNTY – A 1-year-old child has been found safe after they were taken in a carjacking Wednesday morning.
The child was found inside the stolen truck in a parking lot near Interstate 10 and Foster Road, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
BCSO said the child was inside the vehicle when it was stolen in the 7000 block of Celestial Moon, about a mile away from where it was found.
A search for the suspect is underway.
Officials are asking anyone with information about the carjacking to contact authorities at 210-335-6070.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
