Woman hit, killed by vehicle while trying to cross Nacogdoches Road

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 60s was hit and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross a Northeast Side street early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Nacogdoches Road just south of Wurzbach Parkway.

According to police, the woman was not in a crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle.

Police said the driver did stop to render aid and is cooperating with officers.

Several witnesses saw the collision and are also talking with police.

The name of the woman killed was not released.