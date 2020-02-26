Police: Elmendorf girl, 12, recorded neighbor exposing himself

Elmendorf police arrested a man after a 12-year-old girl recorded him exposing himself to her, according to an affidavit.

Garry Gallardo Jr., 49, was arrested on suspicion of indecency child exposure, according to Bexar County Jail records. His bail was set at $75,000.

The girl’s mother reported the incident to police on Monday, according to Gallardo’s arrest affidavit.

When police interviewed the girl, she told them Gallardo exposes himself to her every morning while she waits for the school bus in front of her home. He started doing it when she was 8, according to the arrest affidavit.

The girl managed to record Gallardo’s action on her cellphone during a recent incident.

“The cellphone video shows (Gallardo) naked in his yard masturbating,” according to the affidavit.

Gallardo has no prior criminal history in Bexar County, court records show.