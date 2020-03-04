SAPD: 63-year-old man arrested for sex crime involving girl, 14

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a 63-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a sex crime involving a 14-year-old girl.

Roberto Espinoza was arrested without incident on the South Side. He has been charged with indecency with a child by contact, according to police.

Investigators with SAPD’s Special Victims Unit were investigating a different child sex crime case when they learned about a potential victim who was 14 at the time, said police spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez.

Investigators contacted the teen, who is now 15, and she told them she was sexually abused by Espinoza in March 2019.

Rodriguez commended the girl for making the outcry and said there could be more victims.

Anyone who may have been abused by Espinoza is asked to call SAPD’s Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.