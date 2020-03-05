Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in NW Side assault and robbery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city’s Northwest Side.

The robbery occurred Feb. 10 in the 11800 block of Bandera Road, not far from Loop 1604.

According to police, the victim was assaulted and then had his personal property stolen.

Police said the man fled in a red pickup truck.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.