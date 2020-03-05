Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Harris County

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health is reporting its first two cases of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The two people diagnosed with the disease are a man and a woman living in the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County.

Know the symptoms and how to protect yourself, others from the coronavirus

The cases are travel-related and officials believe “there is no evidence of community spread.”

This is the second and third case of COVID-19 reported in the Houston area. In Fort Bend County, a man also tested positive for the virus, though the result is awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control.

The spread of the virus has led to changes in how hospitals are accepting patients in San Antonio.

Track live coronavirus updates with real-time map of confirmed cases, deaths

Harris County health officials will hold a 4:45 p.m. press conference to provide updates on the cases. Updates can be found on our sister website, KPRC2.