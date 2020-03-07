Man, 26, accused of breaking into homes to commit sexual assault arrested, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with two burglaries with the intent to commit a sexual assault, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Salazar said Julio Cesar Zelaya was charged with two counts of burglary with intent to commit a felony after confessing to two crimes.

The first case happened in November 2019 in a home near Crestway and O’Connor in northeast Bexar County, Salazar said. He said Zelaya broke into the home and sexually assaulted a woman in her 60s.

Salazar said investigators had been working on this case for months, but they were missing some pieces of evidence to link Zelaya to the crime.

Salazar said the second case happened Thursday in the same area as the first. He said Zelaya broke into a home with the intent to commit a sexual assault of a woman in her 50s.

The sheriff said Zelaya left behind crucial evidence at the second scene to link him to the crime committed in November.

Zelaya was arrested and confessed to both crimes, Salazar said.

Salazar said investigators believe there may be more victims out there because of the ease with which he committed the crimes and the similarities between the cases.

“He’s very comfortable committing these types of crimes,” Salazar said.

He said Zelaya lived near the victims.

“I don’t believe he knew them, but I believe he felt comfortable in the area,” Salazar said.

Salazar said Zelaya is a Salvadoran national and may have been involved in organized crime.

Officials are asking any victims to call BCSO at 210-335-6070.