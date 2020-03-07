Sneeze ends pursuit that went through river, west of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect’s sneeze gave away his location to authorities after a pursuit, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife law enforcement.

The incident happened Feb. 15 when officials say they received a report about a reckless driver that was pulled over just south of Leakey.

A Real County sheriff’s deputy made contact with the driver, who was reportedly acting very nervous.

Authorities say when the deputy ran the driver’s information, he then sped away and led officials on a pursuit.

Victims hope surveillance photos lead to arrests in South Side car burglary spree

Officials followed the driver for about five miles south of Leakey before he stopped, got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, officials say.

The suspect ran toward the Frio River and jumped in as officials made their way to the other side to try to catch him; however, the suspect then retreated back across the river, according to authorities.

A bystander in the area told police where the suspect went and a search for the driver ensued.

A K9 unit was set to arrive on scene to assist in the investigation, until a Real County game warden heard someone sneeze in the tall grass, officials say.

The warden searched near where he heard the sneeze and soon found the suspect hiding in a ditch, covered in grass.

Officials say he fled the scene of the traffic stop because he was out on bond and had two bags of marijuana in his boots.

He was taken to the Real County Jail.