University Hospital to limit visitors, close some entrances

SAN ANTONIO – In an effort to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus, University Hospital is limiting visitors and closing some hospital entrances, effective at 5 a.m. Friday.

According to a news release, upon entry to the hospital, visitors will be screened for symptoms of the COVID-19 virus and exposure or travel to a high-risk area.

Only visitors without symptoms or exposure/travel history are permitted to visit, and patients may only have two visitors per day.

Some units, especially those with immune-compromised patients, may have more strict requirements.

University Health System officials encourage family and friends to limit visitation as much as possible and to use alternative communication tools, such as tablets and phones, to stay in touch.

All patients and visitors to University Hospital must enter either through the:

Hospital main entrance (5 a.m. -10 p.m.)

Emergency Department (24 hours)

All hospital visitors and patients who park in the West Garage will take the shuttle to the hospital

Ambassadors will assist in directing visitors to the shuttle

The main entrance will close at 10 p.m. and the shuttles will drop off only at the adult ED

The children’s ED will remain open 24/7 for pediatric emergency patients

Similar measures are being implemented at Methodist and Baptist hospitals.