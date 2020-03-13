U-Haul offers month of free self-storage for college students displaced by coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – U-Haul is lending a helping hand to college students that are displaced during spring break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President of U-Haul, John “JT” Taylor, announced in a press release Thursday that the company will provide 30 days of free self-storage to help college students impacted by their university’s schedule changes due to the coronavirus.

Those eligible for the free self-storage promotion must be a new customer and have a college ID, according to U-Haul.

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to #collegestudents who need to move due to #coronavirus. Limited availability. Act quickly.



Click to read our press release: https://t.co/TKDnhb7hdM pic.twitter.com/tundY0iFNe — U-Haul (@uhaul) March 13, 2020

“We don’t know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected,” said Taylor, in a press release. “More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

College students can also utilize the company’s Collegeboxes, which will hold their personal belongings and ship them to college campuses nationwide. Collegeboxes is available to over 205 schools.

This is the first time U-Haul has extended an offer like this company-wide, officials say. To find a U-Haul storage facility near you, click here.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

For more on the coronavirus: