Officials ID man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Elmendorf

SAN ANTONIO – The man killed by a Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy after he allegedly approached officers with a weapon has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jesus Bonito Garza, 47, as the man killed March 9 at a home in the 1700 block of Blue Horizon in Elmendorf.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Elmendorf police were called to the home after a neighbor saw a man, presumably Garza, dragging a woman by her hair.

SA attorney faces weapon, burglary charges after incidents outside ex’s work and home

A BCSO deputy arrived at the scene after the Elmendorf officer called for backup, Salazar said.

Garza approached the deputy and officer with a weapon, believed to be a screwdriver, in his hand, Salazar said.

The deputy shot at Garza, hitting him in the upper body. He died at the scene.

Salazar said BCSO had been to the home “an extensive amount of times” in the past for domestic violence and mental health-related issues.