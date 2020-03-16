SA attorney faces weapon, burglary charges after incidents outside ex’s work and home

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio attorney faces several criminal charges after police said he repeatedly showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s work and then took her and another person’s belongings from a vehicle outside her home last week.

Jonathan Richard Perez, 29, faces misdemeanor charges of burglary of vehicles, unlawful carrying of a weapon and criminal mischief following the early morning March 11 incidents, court records show.

Perez’s ex-girlfriend told officers that Perez showed up at her work and that later, shortly after the establishment had closed, a gunshot was fired in the parking lot, according to an SAPD arrest report released to the KSAT 12 Defenders.

When the woman confronted Perez he admitted that the round was fired from his gun but said that his friend had fired the weapon, the report states.

Perez, that same night, is also accused of going to the woman’s home in the 6600 block of Spring Rose Drive, breaking into her vehicle, taking items belonging to her and another person and breaking a window at the front of the home, the report states.

Cell phone video recorded inside the home and reviewed by an SAPD officer at the scene showed a man matching Perez’s description taking items from the vehicle.

After Perez was taken into custody, officers searched his vehicle, according to the report.

The belongings taken from the ex-girlfriend’s vehicle were found in the trunk of Perez’s car and officers also found two handguns in the center console of Perez’s car, the report states.

An unloaded Colt revolver was found along with a Glock 40 with two rounds missing from its magazine, according to the report.

The Glock’s magazine included the inscription ‘JP LAW’ and Perez told officers the weapons had been issued to him by the courts.

Perez is now free on bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges April 13.

He did not respond to both an email requesting comment and a phone message left with an employee at his law offices Friday.