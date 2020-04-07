Blood donor candidates urged to keep appointment

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has a message for folks who have scheduled an appointment to donate blood -- keep that appointment.

Officials said once you’ve made an appointment, do all you can to be there. But if something comes up, call the center so that someone else can fill your spot.

“We’re trying to keep up with hospital needs,” Roger Ruiz, a spokesman for the center, said. "(We’re trying to keep) 10 to 15 days supply of blood on the shelves.

All types of blood and platelet donations are needed but more "O" donors are asked to roll up their sleeve as O-Negative donors are universal and O-Positive donors make up the greatest portion of the population.

The center has five locations in San Antonio and one in New Braunfels.