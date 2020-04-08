Family heartbroken after disappearance of 12-year-old West Side girl

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side family is desperate for answers after the overnight disappearance of a 12-year-old girl.

The parents of Amisty “Ammy” Monrreal called San Antonio police around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to their home in the 200 block of Barrett Lane.

The girl’s older sister had noticed she wasn’t in her bedroom, and her parents noticed that her window was wide open.

They say they also found her cell phone, which she rarely sets down, still in her room.

“She was taken out of her window,” said Roxanne Monrreal-Pena, her mother. “Whoever has her, please bring her back. No questions asked.”

Ammy’s mother was inconsolable as other relatives rushed to the home in an attempt to comfort her and her family.

Phillip Monrreal-Pena, Ammy’s father, tried hard to maintain his composure.

“I just want her to come back safe,” he said, choking back tears. “We all miss her. Just come back home safe, Ammy.”

What worries the family even more is that the preteen has epilepsy and needs daily medication. They say it appears she didn’t take that medication with her.

“That’s what I’m concerned about,” Roxanne Monrreal-Pena said. “They left everything here and they just took her from her room.”

Police seem equally concerned.

They issued an Amber Alert for the girl early Wednesday morning. Officers also were posted outside the family’s home nearly eight hours after answering the initial call.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Amisty Monrreal is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.