SAPD investigating after woman found dead in Northeast Side home

San Antonio police aren’t sure just how or when a Northeast Side San Antonio woman died, but they’re calling her death suspicious.

Officers went to the woman’s home Tuesday in the 14400 block of Hereford, in a neighborhood near O’Connor and Nacogdoches Roads, after a friend called and asked them to check on the woman because the friend hadn’t heard from her in several days.

Police found the woman dead inside the duplex.

Investigators said the medical examiner would determine how and when the woman died

Officers commended the woman’s friend for requesting a welfare check.

“She did the right thing. It’s something that we encourage our public to do," Officer Doug Greene said. "(If they) haven’t heard from someone in a while, we have no problem sending officers over to that location and checking on the well-being of that person,” Officer Doug Greene said.

Anyone with information on the woman’s death is asked to call the SAPD homicide office at 210-207-7635.