'I cried because he was my brother’: Man indicted on manslaughter charges

SAN ANTONIO – Arthur Hernandez Martinez, Jr., 21, was formally indicted by a Bexar County grand jury this week on a felony manslaughter charge in the shooting death of a man at a West Side home in November.

Martinez allegedly shot John Paul Alvarez, 20, around 3 a.m. at a house in the 8000 block of Westshire Drive, according to San Antonio police.

Alvarez, who was alone in a room with Martinez when the shooting occurred, was transferred to University Hospital where he later died.

Martinez first told police the victim shot himself while playing with a gun, and then said a gunman shot the man and fled, according to San Antonio police. He was taken into police custody for questioning and was later charged. Martinez told police he “never meant to hurt John."

“I cried because he was my brother," he said, clarifying that they were friends and not related. “We grew up together since we were kids. I just panicked,” he said, adding “we were playing with the f---ing gun.”

Responding officers said Alvarez was unable to speak after the shooting.

A witness told police he was asleep at the time of the shooting and awoke to Alvarez being moved to the front porch. Jennifer Rodriguez, SAPD public information officer, said Alvarez lived in the home.

No weapon was found at the scene, police said.

Martinez is at the Bexar County jail as his case is now pending a trial.