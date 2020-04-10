18-wheeler loaded with 45,000 pounds of grapes latest to crash at Finesilver Curve

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler loaded with 45,000 pounds of grapes crashed on a notorious stretch of San Antonio highway early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after midnight on the Finsilver Curve right where southbound Interstate 35 North meets Interstate 10 West northbound.

According to police, the 18-wheeler was not going the recommended speed limit and that caused its load to shift, overturning the trailer.

Police said several officers were needed to shut down the ramp, which was closed for several hours.

The driver did not suffer any injuries, police said.