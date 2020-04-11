3 employees, friend accused of staging robbery of Universal City restaurant

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Three employees, including the general manager of a Wingstop in Universal City, were arrested after they conspired to fake a robbery, police said

According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Casas, general manager of the restaurant on Pat Booker Road near 1604 called police March 30, claiming he had been the victim of a robbery.

UCPD Detective Anthony Travis said there was something suspicious about Casas’ story.

“He [said he] was hit by someone. They ran away with the money. Didn’t know who the person was, and his story just didn’t make sense, because they didn’t call us for almost 30 minutes after the incident occurred,” Travis said.

Travis said surveillance cameras around the area also helped police piece together the conspiracy.

Police arrested and charged Casas, another store manager, Jesus Soto Salazar, lead cook, Ludmark Etienne, and his roommate, Deaven Watson, for conspiring to stage the robbery.

During the investigation, Travis said one of the suspects admitted that the group had also conspired to break into an ATM in the 900 block of Kitty Hawk Road.

“It was actually the night prior. The group conspired to go over and break into the ATM, which was information given from the other manager that we picked up last," Travis said. "He noticed that the ATM was open, and when a got with (the) group ... they decided, ‘Let’s go ahead and break into the ATM.’ They were unsuccessful the first night.“

Police can’t say if the group had committed other crimes. But detectives were contemplating upgrading the charges since it was committed while the state is in a crisis because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Any criminal that’s going to try anything at this point, which includes burglaries, anything of that sort. Your charges can be enhanced because we are considered in the state of emergency right now. So, I mean, I would never suggest trying anything. But if you’re going to, now is definitely not the time,” Travis said.

The suspects face about 14 felony charges.

The money was recovered. Travis said the employees admitted they were paid decently by the restaurant.

The restaurant manager on duty Friday, declined to comment on the arrests.