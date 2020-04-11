Churches adjust from filled pews to online services this Easter

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic reality has changed the way many churches of all faiths are trying to reach as many people of faith as they can using technology and television.

“It’ll be a different Easter,” said Father Pat O’Brien, with St. Pius X Catholic Church. Even so, he said, “It is still the celebration of the resurrection of our Lord.”

“We have this wonderful opportunity to worship together, and we need the comfort of worship right now,” said Chris Johnson, the senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of San Antonio.

Granted, it would be from a distance, he said.

O'Brien said during this Lenten season, people have abstained not just from certain foods or habits, "but from each other and going out in public."

Both St. Pius X and First Baptist have been livestreaming on Facebook and their websites, as well as broadcasting on television.

First Baptist Church services are a Sunday morning staple on KSAT 12.

St. Pius X uses its Catholic Television channel and Spanish-language television.

Also, both religious leaders said their messages on Easter Sunday will center on one word -- hope.

"We can truly celebrate the resurrection and realize this, too, will pass," O'Brien said. "What's really important is a God that came and died for us."

“God is going to love us through this time of uncertainty and all the pain that people are going through right now," Johnson said.