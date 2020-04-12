Two victims shot, one killed in far West Side shooting, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed and another is in stable condition after a shooting on the far West Side, according to deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The men were found in front of a home in the 11000 block of Dublin Woods around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies were called to the home for a disturbance with a gun and found a juvenile victim who was shot in the buttocks and another victim who was found dead at the scene.

The juvenile was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, according to deputies.

A BCSO sergeant said the age of the man who was killed is not currently known.

Shell casings were found in the street and detectives are working to determine if the shooting was a drive-by.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are planning to interview the victim at the hospital.