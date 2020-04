This is when each state is expected to peak in deaths from coronavirus as of Saturday

Despite the fact that the first impacts of coronavirus happened nearly a month ago, many states have yet to see the worst.

The United States saw its peak in daily coronavirus-related deaths on April 11, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

NPR broke down the projections state-by-state.

New York had the most catastrophic peak with a projected 800 deaths excepted to happen on April 10. Other states, like Alaska, will peak with only two deaths in one day.

Some states have already experienced its peak in early April, but others won’t reach their peak date until May 7.

Here is state-by-state COVID-19 projections organized by date.

Montana

Peak date: March 30

Projected deaths on peak date: 4

Total projected deaths: 22

Alaska

Peak date: April 4

Projected deaths on peak date: 2

Total projected deaths: 25

Vermont

Peak date: April 4

Projected deaths on peak date: 3

Total projected deaths: 36

Wisconsin

Peak date: April 5

Projected deaths on peak date: 20

Total projected deaths: 338

Washington

Peak date: April 6

Projected deaths on peak date: 42

Total projected deaths: 855

Nevada

Peak date: April 7

Projected deaths on peak date: 26

Total projected deaths: 272

Illinois

Peak date: April 8

Projected deaths on peak date: 82

Total projected deaths: 1,248

Louisiana

Peak date: April 8

Projected deaths on peak date: 70

Total projected deaths: 1,141

New Jersey

Peak date: April 8

Projected deaths on peak date: 272

Total projected deaths: 4,407

New Hampshire

Peak date: April 9

Projected deaths on peak date: 8

Total projected deaths: 79

Delaware

Peak date: April 10

Projected deaths on peak date: 9

Total projected deaths: 74

Idaho

Peak date: April 10

Projected deaths on peak date: 6

Total projected deaths: 73

Indiana

Peak date: April 10

Projected deaths on peak date: 55

Total projected deaths: 860

Michigan

Peak date: April 10

Projected deaths on peak date: 200

Total projected deaths: 2,373

New York

Peak date: April 10

Projected deaths on peak date: 800

Total projected deaths: 14,542

Washington D.C.

Peak date: April 11

Projected deaths on peak date: 9

Total projected deaths: 117

North Dakota

Peak date: April 11

Projected deaths on peak date: 1

Total projected deaths: 32

Colorado

Peak date: April 13

Projected deaths on peak date: 13

Total projected deaths: 456

Maine

Peak date: April 13

Projected deaths on peak date: 3

Total projected deaths: 63

North Carolina

Peak date: April 13

Projected deaths on peak date: 22

Total projected deaths: 415

Ohio

Peak date: April 13

Projected deaths on peak date: 27

Total projected deaths: 482

Tennessee

Peak date: April 13

Projected deaths on peak date: 20

Total projected deaths: 481

Maryland

Peak date: April 18

Projected deaths on peak date: 25

Total projected deaths: 595

Pennslyvania

Peak date: April 18

Projected deaths on peak date: 88

Total projected deaths: 2,005

California

Peak date: April 19

Projected deaths on peak date: 52

Total projected deaths: 1,483

West Virginia

Peak date: April 20

Projected deaths on peak date: 4

Total projected deaths: 70

Hawaii

Peak date: April 22

Projected deaths on peak date: 4

Total projected deaths: 82

Mississippi

Peak date: April 22

Projected deaths on peak date: 14

Total projected deaths: 371

Alabama

Peak date: April 23

Projected deaths on peak date: 11

Total projected deaths: 351

Connecticut

Peak date: April 26

Projected deaths on peak date: 168

Total projected deaths: 5,426

Oregon

Peak date: April 27

Projected deaths on peak date: 6

Total projected deaths: 260

New Mexico

Peak date: April 28

Projected deaths on peak date: 4

Total projected deaths: 155

Virginia

Peak date: April 28

Projected deaths on peak date: 33

Total projected deaths: 1,188

Massachusetts

Peak date: April 29

Projected deaths on peak date: 241

Total projected deaths: 8,219

Minnesota

Peak date: April 29

Projected deaths on peak date: 17

Total projected deaths: 656

Missouri

Peak date: April 29

Projected deaths on peak date: 51

Total projected deaths: 1,713

Kansas

Peak date: April 30

Projected deaths on peak date: 15

Total projected deaths: 555

Texas

Peak date: April 30

Projected deaths on peak date: 71

Total projected deaths: 2,704

Kentucky

Peak date: May 1

Projected deaths on peak date: 28

Total projected deaths: 1,067

Oklahoma

Peak date: May 1

Projected deaths on peak date: 24

Total projected deaths: 929

Arizona

Peak date: May 2

Projected deaths on peak date: 26

Total projected deaths: 1,005

South Carolina

Peak date: May 2

Projected deaths on peak date: 16

Total projected deaths: 680

South Dakota

Peak date: May 2

Projected deaths on peak date: 6

Total projected deaths: 181

Georgia

Peak date: May 3

Projected deaths on peak date: 91

Total projected deaths: 3,718

Utah

Peak date: May 3

Projected deaths on peak date: 5

Total projected deaths: 179

Arkansas

Peak date: May 4

Projected deaths on peak date: 4

Total projected deaths: 195

Rhode Island

Peak date: May 4

Projected deaths on peak date: 27

Total projected deaths: 984

Nebraska

Peak date: May 5

Projected deaths on peak date: 8

Total projected deaths: 281

Florida

Peak date: May 6

Projected deaths on peak date: 128

Total projected deaths: 4,748

Iowa

Peak date: May 6

Projected deaths on peak date: 17

Total projected deaths: 618

Wyoming

Peak date: May 7

Projected deaths on peak date: 2

Total projected deaths: 34