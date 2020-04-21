SA Food Bank feeds thousands during drive-thru distribution at Gustafson Stadium

The San Antonio Food Bank helped with feeding thousands of local families Tuesday during its drive-thru distribution at Northside ISD’s Gustafson Stadium.

About 2,700 people registered for the event, which started at 10 a.m., but the food bank says a line was already in place since 10 p.m. Monday, likely over fears food will run out.

If you need food assistance, register at https://safoodbank.org/.