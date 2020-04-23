Seguin residents receive nearly 100,000 pounds of food donations from San Antonio Food Bank

SEGUIN, Texas – The San Antonio Food Bank visited Seguin on Thursday to provide food supplies to those in need.

Guadalupe County is just one of the 16 counties the food bank serves.

About 900 families registered and showed up to the food distribution event. The food bank gave out nearly 100,000 pounds of food, which is roughly a 14-day supply of things like rice, beans, peanut butter, dairy and produce.

But, that’s not the only way the food bank can provide assistance during this pandemic.

“Families that are struggling because of the COVID-19 crisis... We can also help them apply for SNAP benefits. It’s the combination of SNAP and the food families get from the food bank that will enable them to nourish their families and be able to really have the complete meals that their families need,” Eric Cooper, of the SA Food Bank, said.

The food bank gives thanks to everyone in the community who has helped make the food distributions possible.

