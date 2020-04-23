81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

These homes have yard decor you would only see in Texas

Anything can be ‘Texified'

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Texas, Trending
Dr. Jerry Parson's picture of bluebonnets creating the Texas Flag
Dr. Jerry Parson's picture of bluebonnets creating the Texas Flag

Everyone knows Texans have great state pride and they’ll embrace it any chance they get.

Anything can be ‘Texified,’ and these homeowners just proved it.

Here’s yard decor you’d only see in Texas:

Texas and trucks go hand-in-hand

You know everything’s bigger in Texas

Whoever lives in this home is on a whole nother level of team spirit

There’s nothing like Christmas in Texas

Kids in Texas definitely won’t catch Santa now

Read the original story on KPRC.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: