American flag will travel across the nation in honor of slain San Marcos officer

SAN MARCOS, Texas – An American flag is being sent across the nation in honor of slain San Marcos Officer Justin Putnam.

The flag will visit other police departments across the country, raising awareness and gathering support for Putnam, before returning home to San Marcos, Texas.

Ruck for the Fallen launched the flag, which will move to other police departments across the country to collect signatures, patches or coins, before returning home.

According to San Marcos Police Department, the flag’s journey can take up to a full year.

Follow the flag as it makes its way home! Ruck for the Fallen has launched a flag on its journey across America to San... Posted by San Marcos Police Department on Sunday, April 26, 2020

Putnam, 31, was killed in the line of duty as he and two other officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call on Saturday, April 18.

The suspect, Alfredo Perez Delacruz, had body armor and ambushed the officers as they entered the home. He was later found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officer Franco Steward and Officer Justin Mueller were also injured in the shooting. Both were in serious condition when they were hospitalized, but stable.

As of Friday, Officer Mueller was moved out of the ICU and is making “exceptional recovery,” according to San Marcos police.

We know you are all waiting for updates on our SMPD Officers, Justin Mueller and Franco Stewart. Well, we’ve just... Posted by San Marcos Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2020

Those that want to follow the flag’s journey can track its progress by clicking here. As the flag makes its way to different states, the locations will be marked with a pin.

