BCSO: Woman fatally shot during domestic disturbance on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was fatally shot during a domestic disturbance on the Northeast Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the scene around 10 p.m. at a residence on Shady Lake Drive.

According to officials, a fight broke out inside the home and a woman allegedly attacked a man with a knife. The man, 48, then allegedly shot the woman, 25, in the upper torso with a shotgun, deputies said.

After deputies arrived on the scene, they initiated CPR on the woman before emergency responders took over.

The woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center; however, officials said she succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities also discovered the couple’s two-month-old infant was inside of the residence at the time of the incident.

Deputies are questioning the man involved in the altercation and both the knife and the shotgun have been recovered by authorities.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.