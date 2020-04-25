15-year-old hospitalized after Northwest Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old is in the hospital Saturday morning with a gunshot injury, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities were called to the Northwest Side at The Fountains Apartments just after 3 a.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found the 15-year-old in the living room of the apartment with one gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told police he was shot somewhere else and that he doesn’t know who shot him.

He was taken to University Hospital where he remains stable.

The investigation is still ongoing.