Texas sheriff’s deputy fatally struck by vehicle during chase on I-35

TEMPLE, Texas – A Texas sheriff’s deputy died early Sunday morning after he was struck by a vehicle during a chase north of Austin.

Dep. John Andrew Rhoden, of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, was asked to assist in a chase that started in Williamson County.

Rhoden was attempting to deploy spike strips on Interstate 35 at 1:45 a.m., and was fatally struck by a moving vehicle, according to a press release from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Dep. Rhoden was 31 years old and a Massachusetts native. He started his career with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in June of 2010 and was promoted to field deputy in August of 2014.

An investigation into his death is being conducted by the Temple Police Department, with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.