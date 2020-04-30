Map: Track coronavirus infection rates per capita, county-by-county

SAN ANTONIO – A new map put out by the Stanford Big Local News platform shows the severity of coronavirus across the country, broken down by county.

The site was developed with data provided by state and local health agencies, along with data from the New York Times.

The map is tracks the confirmed number of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. Each county’s per-capita case number is compared to the state and national average.

(If you’re unable to see the map, click here. The map does work with mobile devices, but screen size may limit functionality. If you’re able, view on a desktop or tablet for best results.)

Bexar County, which has 65.2 cases per 100,000 thousand people, is faring better than the state of Texas, which has 92.7 cases per 100,000 people. Nearby counties, including Comal, Guadalupe, Wilson and Atascosa all have rates lower than Bexar County.

That data shows Moore County, in North Texas, is one of the hardest hit counties in the state in terms of infection rate. The county, which has a population of roughly 20,000 people, has reported 294 COVID-19 cases. That adds up to 1,404 cases per 100,000, a number far larger than the state’s and the United States’ tally.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

