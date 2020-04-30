Map: Track coronavirus infection rates per capita, county-by-county
Counties across Texas, United States included in Stanford map
SAN ANTONIO – A new map put out by the Stanford Big Local News platform shows the severity of coronavirus across the country, broken down by county.
The site was developed with data provided by state and local health agencies, along with data from the New York Times.
The map is tracks the confirmed number of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. Each county’s per-capita case number is compared to the state and national average.
(If you’re unable to see the map, click here. The map does work with mobile devices, but screen size may limit functionality. If you’re able, view on a desktop or tablet for best results.)
Bexar County, which has 65.2 cases per 100,000 thousand people, is faring better than the state of Texas, which has 92.7 cases per 100,000 people. Nearby counties, including Comal, Guadalupe, Wilson and Atascosa all have rates lower than Bexar County.
That data shows Moore County, in North Texas, is one of the hardest hit counties in the state in terms of infection rate. The county, which has a population of roughly 20,000 people, has reported 294 COVID-19 cases. That adds up to 1,404 cases per 100,000, a number far larger than the state’s and the United States’ tally.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar, surrounding counties
- These are the places you can get tested for COVID-19 in Bexar County, San Antonio
- Explained: How San Antonio, Bexar County plan to reopen businesses, activities
- Here’s what you need to know about the mandatory face-covering rules in San Antonio, Bexar County
- Gov. Abbott: Texas classrooms closed for rest of school year; economy to reopen in waves using ‘data and doctors’
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Where San Antonio-area students can find free Wi-Fi during pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.