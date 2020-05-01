TWC: Some Texans can still receive unemployment if they don’t return to work right away

SAN ANTONIO – Some local health experts have said reopening San Antonio businesses right now may be a bit premature.

This has led to some concerns among workers that don’t feel comfortable going back to work just yet.

Governor Greg Abbott addressed these concerns and announced the Texas Workforce Commission has issued new guidance to unemployment claimants concerned about their eligibility for benefits, should they choose not to return to work right away.

Under this new guidance, Texans can continue to receive unemployment benefits throughout the COVID-19 response if they don’t return to work for one of the following reasons:

If they are 65 years old or older

If they have a household member who is 65 years old or older

If the claimant has been diagnosed with COVID-19

If they have a family member with COVID-19

Texans can also continue to receive unemployment if they are under a two-week quarantine due to close contact exposure to the virus or if the individual is having trouble finding someone to care for their children.

