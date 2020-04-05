Report: Texas sees one of the largest increases in unemployment in the U.S. amid COVID-19 outbreak

TEXAS – The state of Texas has seen one of the largest increases in unemployment in the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent report from WalletHub.

Texas ranked as the 34th state in the U.S. that has seen one of the biggest increases in unemployment rates, with a 2135.72% increase in unemployment claims in 2020 vs. 2019 and a 2128.49% increase in unemployment claims from March vs. January of this year.

Louisiana was ranked as the top state in the U.S. that has seen the largest increase of unemployment, with a 5772.15% increase in unemployment claims in 2020 vs. 2019 and 5800.48% increase in unemployment claims from March vs. January of this year.

The state of Oregon has seen the smallest increase in unemployment in the nation, according to the report.

Although many Americans will receive stimulus checks in the coming weeks and unemployment benefits, there is still a possibility that those who have lost their jobs as coronavirus continues to spread will still struggle financially.

According to a previous KSAT report, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued certain orders to help speed up the unemployment process, like waiving the 10-day waiting period tied to unemployment benefits and the work search requirement that was previously in place.

A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic

If you’re a resident of San Antonio, you’re urged to call Workforce Solutions Alamo at 210-224-HELP. The organization provides services for employees and employers, helping connect them with each other.

To read the full WalletHub report, click here.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: