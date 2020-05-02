San Marcos officers injured in deadly shooting released from hospital, police say

Published: May 2, 2020, 9:15 am Updated: May 2, 2020, 9:28 am

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Two San Marcos police officers that were injured in a deadly shooting last month are now out of the hospital, according to San Marcos Police Department.

Officer Franco Stewart and Officer Justin Mueller were released from Ascension Seton Hays this week after receiving treatment for gunshot wounds they sustained in the line of duty on April 18.

Officer Mueller was released Wednesday and received a full SMPD welcome, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

San Marcos police said other officers were at the hospital doors to greet him and escorted his vehicle past the police station where he received cheers, applause and saw homemade signs from city and public safety staff.

Officer Franco Stewart was released Thursday and officers also gave him a police escort to visit fallen Officer Justin Putnam’s car before going to a physical rehabilitation facility, according to SMPD.

Both Officers Stewart and Mueller were critically injured when they were responding to a domestic disturbance call Saturday, April 18. Officer Justin Putnam was fatally shot in the incident.

The suspect, Alfredo Perez Delacruz, had body armor and ambushed the officers as they entered his home. He was later found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Earlier this week, an American flag honoring Officer Putnam was sent across the nation in his honor.

The flag will visit other police departments across the country, raising awareness and gathering support for Putnam, before returning home to San Marcos, Texas.

Ruck for the Fallen launched the flag, which will move to other police departments across the country to collect signatures, patches or coins, before returning home.

