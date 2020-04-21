Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen San Marcos police officer

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The flags in San Marcos have been lowered to half-staff in honor of San Marcos Police officer Justin Putnam who was killed Saturday in the line of duty.

“The first lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the Putnam family and to his fiancé during their time of grief," said Gov. Greg Abbott.

San Marcos police identify officers, suspect involved in fatal shooting

Putnam, 31, was killed and two other officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a domestic disturbance call at the Twin Lake Villas Apartments.

Abbott responded to San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson’s request to fly the flags at half-staff saying: ”I urge all Texans to remember and honor the public service of Officer Putnam to the City of San Marcos and the State of Texas as a brave and distinguished peace officer."

The flags will remain at half-staff until Putnam is laid to rest and other Texas cities, counties and political subdivisions may also lower flags in honor of the fallen officer, according to Abbott.

WATCH: San Marcos community salutes slain officer as procession passes through town

Putnam’s body was taken to a funeral home in San Marcos Monday afternoon after hundreds of residents gathered across Hays County to pay tribute.