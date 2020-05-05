Suspected car burglar shot, killed during shootout with homeowner, police say

Published: May 5, 2020, 6:07 am Updated: May 5, 2020, 7:28 am

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a shootout between a homeowner and suspected car burglar early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Deely Place, not far from South Flores Street and Roosevelt Avenue on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the homeowner heard the suspect breaking into his vehicle so he pulled out a gun and opened fire. That’s when, police said, the suspect also pulled out a gun and returned fire.

Authorities said the suspect, believed to be 18-25 years old, was shot in the chest. He fled on foot, but was found deceased in Bellaire Park around the corner, police said.

The name of the person killed was not released, pending notification to next of kin.

Police said the homeowner was not hurt in the incident.

At this time, it is unclear if any charges are expected to be filed against the homeowner. The investigation is ongoing.

