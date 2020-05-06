San Antonio woman hit, killed by pickup truck while pushing shopping cart identified

SAN ANTONIO – A 53-year-old San Antonio woman who was hit and killed by a pickup truck on the Northeast Side has been identified.

The woman was identified as Sarah Ann Lewers, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Woman pushing shopping cart hit, killed by pickup truck, police say

According to police, Lewers was pushing a shopping cart in the 1750 block of Austin Highway late Sunday night when she was struck by a 1996 black Ford Ranger pickup truck. Lewers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup told police it was very dark and he didn’t see Lewers in the roadway. The driver did stop to render aid and therefore will not be charged, police said.