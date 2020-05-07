People report mysterious green light in the San Antonio sky. We know what it is.

SAN ANTONIO – Wondering what the heck that green light in the sky was Wednesday night? You’re not alone.

KSAT received several emails from viewers inquiring about a mysterious green light in the sky on Wednesday night.

Is it aliens? Nope. It’s Southwest Independent School District’s way to honor their seniors.

“These unprecedented times have caused our Seniors and their families to miss many special moments they have rightfully earned and longfully awaited. We hope this light serves a beacon of hope for the bright future they have ahead,” Superintendent of Schools for Southwest ISD Lloyd Verstuyft said. “It also serves as a reminder to our community that our seniors are about to complete a very long and important journey. One that we feel our entire community should be very proud of.”

The 'Project Bright Future Class of 2020 Beacon" is currently being displayed at the SWISD Transportation building until Sunday and then it will alternate between two high schools through June 6.

From May 11 to 17 and May 25 to 31, the beacon will be at Southwest Legacy High School at 4495 Von Ormy Parkway.

The beacon will be at Southwest High School at 11960 Dragon Lane from May 18 to 24 and June 1 to 6.

A news release from SWISD said the idea for the “beam of hope” came from a District Task Force designed to work on projects to honor the senior class amid the coronavirus pandemic which has halted in-class studies.

“The Task Force went through a thorough process to gain National and State FAA approval, operating within the approved guidelines and communicating daily with Kelly Tower,” according to the release.