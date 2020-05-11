Police searching for driver in rollover crash on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver responsible for a rollover crash early Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Parkdale, not far from Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, officers arrived to find a white BMW unoccupied upside down in the apartment parking lot.

Police said the driver took out a large section of metal fence and hit another vehicle before rolling over.

The driver fled on foot away from the scene towards the highway, police said.

No description was given by police of the driver.