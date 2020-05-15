Santikos Entertainment offering one free movie ticket a day for active military, veterans

SAN ANTONIO – Santikos Entertainment wants to thank active-duty military members and veterans by offering free movie tickets during National Military Appreciation Month.

From now through May 31, Santikos is offering one free ticket per person per day, according to a news release. Military personnel must show their IDs to redeem the offer.

“Our brave service men and women keep us safe here and abroad and with San Antonio being Military City U.S.A. we felt compelled to give them a safe and fun experience as a small gesture of appreciation,” the release states. A series of military-themed movies like “Saving Private Ryan” will be released starting next week.

How Santikos became San Antonio’s theater chain, and its plans for two new locations

While the coronavirus pandemic has caused a disruption in the entertainment industry, Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed movie theaters to open in Texas under social distancing guidelines.

Santikos’ Casa Blanca, Cibolo and Palladium theaters are now open under a 25% capacity limit.

They are currently showing recent movies like “Trolls World Tour," as well as a variety of older movies like “The Goonies,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Kong: Skull Island.” Tickets are $5.

Read more of KSAT.com’s coronavirus coverage here.