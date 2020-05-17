SA’s Ismaili community holds massive food drive for residents in need

SAN ANTONIO – “Share your blessings" — that’s the message from San Antonio’s Ismaili community as they, along with the San Antonio Merchant’s Association, held a massive food drive for the San Antonio Food Bank on Saturday.

The drive took place at the San Antonio Ismaili Jamatkhana. Around 15 pallets of food and hygiene products were collected for the food bank.

The group also donated 2,500 masks to Compassionate San Antonio, the city’s faith-based initiative.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg was on hand to help collect those essential goods.

“This is a great demonstration from the Ismaili community really to demonstrate what that teamwork is all about. We see the string of cars coming in and everyone wants to get involved and everyone wants to help,” said Nirenberg.

This is the first time the Ismaili community held an outreach food drive, but it’s something they said they plan to continue.

