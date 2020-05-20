Suspects sought in assault, robbery of woman at Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the people responsible for an assault and robbery of a woman at Ingram Park Mall.

According to police, on May 5 around 5:10 p.m. the suspects (seen above) walked into the mall and approached the victim. That’s when, police say, the suspects assaulted the woman and stole her property.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.