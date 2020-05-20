75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Suspects sought in assault, robbery of woman at Ingram Park Mall

Incident occurred May 5 around 5:10 p.m.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime stoppers, robbery
crime stoppers robbery image
crime stoppers robbery image (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the people responsible for an assault and robbery of a woman at Ingram Park Mall.

According to police, on May 5 around 5:10 p.m. the suspects (seen above) walked into the mall and approached the victim. That’s when, police say, the suspects assaulted the woman and stole her property.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: