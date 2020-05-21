Whataburger now delivering right to your doors in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is making it easier for San Antonians to satisfy their burger cravings.

The burger chain announced delivery is now available via Whataburger’s app and on Whataburger.com.

While delivery has been available through third-party delivery sites like Postmates and Favor, Whataburger says this is the first time meals can be ordered directly through them.

A Whataburger spokesperson said the service rollout began this week in select cities. San Antonio, which is home to Whataburger’s headquarters, is one of the first cities to see the feature.

Whataburger offering free burgers with buy-one, get-one deal for National Burger Month

According to a news release, orders will be delivered through a third-party service and the bags will be sealed.

Customers can choose their delivery method and time while ordering online.

While restaurants are allowed to open their dining rooms under capacity limits, Whataburger has stuck to curbside pickup, drive-thru and delivery.

By next week, the service will be available throughout 10 states.