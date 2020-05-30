Gov. Abbott deploys state resources amid George Floyd protests

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday deployed state resources in response to the protests taking place regarding the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck in Minnesota.

Abbott sent resources to the cities of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin to maintain public safety.

A press release said the governor and Texas Department of Public Safety officials have spoken with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and Austin Mayor Steve Adler, as well as law enforcement officials in those cities.

DPS has sent more than 1,500 officers to assist local police departments and more resources will be provided as needed.

“Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” Gov. Abbott said. “As Texans exercise their 1st Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected.”